‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Says ‘Life Is Good’ and ‘Turning in a Positive Direction’

Things are looking up for “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne amid her divorce from Tom Girardi and financial woes.

“Extra’s” Special Correspondent Teddi Mellencamp chatted with Erika in Palm Desert, California, at the opening of fellow Housewife Kyle Richards’ store, Kyle and Shahida.

Erika told Teddi, “Life is good. Everything is turning a positive direction.”

Her real-life drama is playing out on and off camera, most recently at the “RHOBH” reunion, where she came under fire for what she did and didn’t know about her soon-to-be-ex-husband allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from clients.

“It feels so good to have the season over… and just be on a much lighter path,” Jayne said.



While her divorce is not final yet, she is single and ready to mingle. Teddi asked, “Every guy wants to know what's going on?”

“Slide into my DMs and you'll find out,” she teased.

Teddi told her, “Oh, nobody's sliding into my DMs — what do I need to do?”

Jayne smiled, joking with the very married Teddi, “Get a divorce!”

Erika said she also wants to return to music, saying, “I hope so. I want to go perform. I want to go do things. The truth is that COVID has changed everything and it will be a reemerging.”