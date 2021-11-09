Dorit Kemsley Shares Shocking Details of Home Invasion: ‘I Begged for My Life’

Getty Images

Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a terrifying home invasion, and now the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is opening up to “Extra” Special Correspondent Teddi Mellencamp about what happened.

Teddi was with Dorit in Palm Desert, California, at the opening of fellow Housewife Kyle Richards’ store, Kyle and Shahida. Kemsley told Mellencamp how she is doing, saying, “I’m trying to put one foot in front of the other.”

Police have enlisted the public’s help in finding the robbers who broke into her Encino home by releasing surveillance video, while Dorit reveals her chilling account of what happened the night intruders broke in and left with bags of her stolen property.

“First of all, I was completely taken off guard,” she said, adding, “They were surprised to see me at home… When they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, ‘Who else is in the home?’”

Dorit’s kids Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were actually sleeping at the time.

She told Teddi, “There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of, ‘I have to save those babies.’ I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life.”



Dorit went on, “I said, ‘I don’t care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I’m a mother of babies. Please, they need me. Please don’t hurt me.’”

The reality star explained, “I stayed very calm because I knew they were very panicked and if I didn’t, the situation could have gone a lot worse.”

Kemsley added, “I fought for mine and my kids’ lives, and I got lucky… My kids didn’t wake up and they don’t know anything about it.”

Dorit, on the other hand, said she is still haunted by the traumatic ordeal. “The panic attacks are coming… And feeling safe? How am I ever going to feel safe again? How do I protect my children?… I’m going through all of that.”

She is back to work on “RHOBH,” and Teddi asked her, “You had to jump right back into filming ‘Housewives’ — how has that been? Have the ladies been supportive?”