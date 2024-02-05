Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Expecting Baby #3

Getty Images

“Dancing with the Stars” pro dancers Peta Murgatroyd, 37, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 44, have another baby on the way!

On Monday, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child together.

In a video, Peta FaceTimed Maksim to tell him that she’s pregnant. Maksim is shocked by the news, saying, “Babe, stop, no way, you’re pregnant?” He couldn’t contain his emotions, even saying he was “tearing up.”

She wrote on Instagram, “Surpising @maksimc on this FaceTime with my two friends secretly filming from different angles made it all the more hilarious. It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him 😂 and when he wasn’t catching on we all couldn’t stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the ‘I’m so sick story’ the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks 🥴.”

She added, “Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!”

Along with giving a shout-out to Bobbie formula, Peta wrote, “After everything we’ve been through with miscarriages and IVF we’re beyond blessed and know we are uber lucky for this miracle to happen to us. We’re just so happy that we can finally tell you guys the good news 🥹.”