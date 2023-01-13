Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Expecting Baby #2

Robin Marshall

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are having another baby!

Peta announced the news on Instagram, showing off her baby bump and writing, “It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2 ❤️.”

She continued, “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF.”

The star continued, “I want to thank ALL OF YOU who’ve been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning. It feels like I’m sharing this news with my extended family. Thank you for sharing your stories and tips to get me through my IVF cycle and thank you for the plethora of encouraging comments and DM’s …I read them all.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum closed with, “This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for 🙏🏻.”

Their little one is due in June 2023!

Maks and Peta are already the parents of son Shai, 6.

Maks' brother Val just had some baby news of his own this week. Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 36, and Jenna Johnson announced that they welcomed their first child on January 10.