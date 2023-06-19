Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Welcome Baby No. 2

Instagram

Maksim Chmerkovskiy had a lot to celebrate this Father’s Day — he’s a dad for the second time!

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro, 43, and wife Peta Murgatroyd, 36, welcomed a baby boy on Sunday. They also share son Shai, 6.

Maks announced the little guy’s arrival with an Instagram post of himself holding his son. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Father’s Day to me!" and included the hashtag: #MadeInPeta.”

The couple’s “DWTS” family congratulated the couple in the comments.

Sharna Burgess wrote, “How perfect ♥️♥️” and Sasha Farber posted, “Omggggggg epic ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

His brother Val Chmerkovskiy dropped three heart emojis, while his wife Jenna Johnson gushed, “We love him so much 🥹.”

Ahead of the Father’s Day post, Maks let fans know the baby was on the way.

He shared a selfie with Peta, who was in a hospital bed, and wrote, “It’s go time!”



Chmerkovskiy continued, “Made it to LA from Napa in record time! Curtesy of (about to be thrice) grandpa Sasha ;).”



Praising his wife, he wrote, “@petamurgatroyd is the fantastic unicorn that she is and I can’t wait for another one of her best creations! She is an absolutely amazing boy mom and about to birth another lucky man into this world 🙏🏼.”

He added, “Wish us luck. Happy tears. I can’t wait.”

In January, Peta announced her pregnancy news on Instagram, showing off her baby bump and writing, “It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2 ❤️.”

She continued, “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF.”

The star went on, “I want to thank ALL OF YOU who’ve been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning. It feels like I’m sharing this news with my extended family. Thank you for sharing your stories and tips to get me through my IVF cycle and thank you for the plethora of encouraging comments and DM’s …I read them all.”

The dancer closed with, “This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for 🙏🏻.”

After the announcement, "Extra's" Rachel Lindsay spoke with Maks about Peta's pregnancy.

Chmerkovskiy said, “Right now, we’re just kind of taking it a day at a time, and there’s a lot to be happy for and we’re in that period of time.”

Recently, Maks and Peta shared what the baby news means to their son Shai.