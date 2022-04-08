Maksim Chmerkovskiy on the ‘Big Moment’ He Knew It Was Serious in Ukraine

Getty Images

Just weeks after documenting his daring escape from Ukraine during the Russian invasion, Maksim Chmerkovskiy is safely back home with his wife Peta Murgatroyd.

“Extra” caught up with the couple at the New You Beauty Awards at Fontainebleau Miami Beach where Peta was honored with an award for her Peta Jane tanning products.

Murgatroyd was happy to have Maks back by her side. The dancer had taken to Instagram to share his journey from Kyiv to Poland by train as Russia continued to invade.

Peta recalled of waiting for his safe return, “It was terrible. I’ve never been through this obviously in my entire life. These types of events are life changing… I was not expecting this at all.”

Maks is home but he knows the conflict will go on and he wants to help.

“The war is not something that is going away,” he said. “I’m taking it on to be a mission now and a tangible part of my every day to be in that mode, to continue working on aid and provide whatever else is needed, trying to develop our organization Baranova 27 to become even bigger... continue to be the husband and father I want to be.”

Chmerkovskiy and his family are helping with Baranova 27, and Maks just came back from Poland where he was helping deliver aid.

He explained, “It wasn’t enough for me personally having been there and having experienced it and seen the people. It wasn’t enough to just send it out. I wanted to make sure it goes to the people and answer the call when needed.”

Adding, “I think that supporting the people is where anything can change, win or lose. My job is to support the people and do my best on the humanitarian front.”

Sharing the moment he knew how serious the situation was in Ukraine, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum said, “I knew that I am unable to get home, so I was unable to tell Peta, ‘Hey I’m going to be back tomorrow or the day after’… That was the big moment that was scary and [frustrating] and everything else in one. That was my big realization that it is real and I’m right in the middle.”

This was the couple’s first red-carpet event in a long time, and Peta shared, “It’s just nice to be out. To be awarded is just extra special.”