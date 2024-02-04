Zendaya Teases ‘Brutal’ Ending of ‘Dune: Part Two’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Actresses Zendaya and Florence Pugh are dishing on “Dune: Part Two.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Zendaya and Florence about the highly sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film.

Zendaya was “absolutely blown away” after seeing the sequel, saying, “What I did get to have, experience-wise, this time was a peek behind the curtain… I just feel very lucky to be a part of something like this.”

When Zendaya was asked what fans will think of the tragic ending, she teased, “We’ll see. It’s brutal.”

Florence is joining the franchise in the sequel, saying, “I think it’s very rare that you get to have the opportunity of watching the first one... It’s an amazing feeling being a part of something you know is great.”

In the franchise, Zendaya plays Chani, who is “absolutely” one of her favorite characters to play. She elaborated, “She’s so dynamic and I think what I really appreciate... he allowed her to have her own mind, her own thoughts and convictions to ultimately make loving Paul very difficult, and I think for me, with following their love story battle with all the things she is battling with… her trust has to be earned and there is a massive wall for good reason… Having to find a way to open her up ,but also stay true to those fears that she has inside… Like, ‘Should I do this…?’ I found that interesting to dig into.”

Florence also opened up on working with the great Christopher Walken and their on-set conversations, saying, “We just love donuts… We were shooting one of the most intense scenes and we were chatting about donuts with deadpan faces… I loved working with him.”

She reflected, “I remember when I was younger — ‘What if I act with someone who is amazing? I am gonna freeze…!’ When you work with greats, it is so easy… I got to spend most of my time with him… Got to watch the master do his thing.”

The ladies, who are both fashionistas, also gushed over each other’s sense of style. Florence commented, “She is one of my icons. This is how we kind of met… We followed each other for ages… Every time one of us would set foot out somewhere, we’d be like biggest fan girls… When we finally got to meet, it was just great.”

Zendaya chimed in, “I think what I appreciate is you’re not afraid to experiment and try things, and that’s what fashion should be for us, what we f**king like, and you rock your s***.”

Florence quipped, “Similarly, in the way you express yourself, it’s supposed to be fun… Even if a few thousand people don’t like it, so what? It’s you going on the carpet… When you see someone do that like we see Zendaya do every time she steps out, it’s enjoyable. The whole thing is wonderful and it’s silly.”

Zendaya reiterated, “Have fun!”