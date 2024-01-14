Award Shows January 14, 2024
Tom Holland Reveals He & Zendaya Re-Watch 1st 'Spider-Man' (Exclusive)
Tom Holland talked to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards Sunday, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television category for his role as Danny Sullivan on Apple TV+’s “The Crowded Room.”
Melvin asked him if he is the type who can watch his own projects and appreciate his talent.
Tom said, “I definitely watch my stuff. I sometimes think I am my best critic. I really, like, know what it is that I can do, and sometimes I will see something and go, 'Damn! I could have pushed more there.' Really, once something has come out, I kind of leave it to bed.”
Tom went on to reveal, “Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch 'Spider-Man 1' and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again. I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”
Giving the films their props, he said, “I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job.”
Melvin asked whether he and Zendaya had watched “The Crowded Room” together, to which Tom said, “She watched this series with me while we were editing it — I would send her episodes and asked her what she thought, so she definitely has seen it more times than I would have expected her to see it… When it aired, I was proud of the show… I didn’t watch it.”
The show landed him at Critics Choice! “I feel great," he said about the distinction. "I feel honored to represent the show.”