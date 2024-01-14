Tom Holland Reveals He & Zendaya Re-Watch 1st 'Spider-Man' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Tom Holland talked to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards Sunday, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television category for his role as Danny Sullivan on Apple TV+’s “The Crowded Room.”

Melvin asked him if he is the type who can watch his own projects and appreciate his talent.

Tom said, “I definitely watch my stuff. I sometimes think I am my best critic. I really, like, know what it is that I can do, and sometimes I will see something and go, 'Damn! I could have pushed more there.' Really, once something has come out, I kind of leave it to bed.”

Tom went on to reveal, “Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch 'Spider-Man 1' and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again. I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”

Giving the films their props, he said, “I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job.”

Getty