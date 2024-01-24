Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News January 24, 2024

Tom Holland’s Sweet Reaction to Zendaya’s Schiaparelli Fashion Show Look

Tom Holland isn’t putting his love for Zendaya on display!

The Spider-Man actor took to Instagram show her some love after the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show.

Zendaya debuted a new ’do for the event, sporting short bangs and long hair, while wearing an all-black ensemble with a dramatic train.

Tom shared a black-and-white photo of his girlfriend on Instagram Stories and dropped three heart-eye emojis.

He then re-posted a video of her from photographer Bilal Zagaoui and wrote, “This was made for me 😂.”

The couple left fans concerned when she unfollowed him — and everyone else — on Instagram, but any rumors of a split were quickly quashed.

Holland recently told “Extra,” that the couple enjoys re-living their youth by re-watching their first “Spider-Man” movie.

He shared, “Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch 'Spider-Man 1' and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again. I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”

Giving the films their props, he said, “I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job.”

