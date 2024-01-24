Tom Holland’s Sweet Reaction to Zendaya’s Schiaparelli Fashion Show Look

Getty Images

Tom Holland isn’t putting his love for Zendaya on display!

The Spider-Man actor took to Instagram show her some love after the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show.

Zendaya debuted a new ’do for the event, sporting short bangs and long hair, while wearing an all-black ensemble with a dramatic train.

Tom shared a black-and-white photo of his girlfriend on Instagram Stories and dropped three heart-eye emojis.

He then re-posted a video of her from photographer Bilal Zagaoui and wrote, “This was made for me 😂.”

The couple left fans concerned when she unfollowed him — and everyone else — on Instagram, but any rumors of a split were quickly quashed.

Holland recently told “Extra,” that the couple enjoys re-living their youth by re-watching their first “Spider-Man” movie.

He shared, “Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch 'Spider-Man 1' and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again. I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”