Steven Klein

“Euphoria” star Zendaya is gracing the cover of Elle magazine’s September issue!

In the issue, Zendaya discussed her relationship with Tom Holland, her acting career, and the price of fame.

Zendaya and Tom have been dating for two years, but have tried to keep their relationship as private as possible. She explained, “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist.”

Steven Klein

She stressed, “You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Zendaya is also trying to live her life with the notion that she could be photographed at any time. Recalling a recent outing with her dog in Italy, she shared, “I had this idea of, like, I can walk around Venice. No, I can’t. I had to pick up his poo, and I was like, Lord, please, don’t take a picture of me picking up my dog’s sh*t. There’s a picture of me holding the bag, but thankfully they spared the grabbing and the putting it in the bag part.”

A trailer for her highly anticipated movie “Challengers” was released. In the trailer, there was a sexy kissing scene with her, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. She noted, “I felt like it was a good step into a more, I guess you could say, ‘grown-up’ role and into that next phase. It was a little bit scary to take on, which I think is a good feeling. To be like, ‘Ooh, can I do this?’ You could run from that feeling and stay safe and comfortable, or you can go, ‘You know what, f**k it.’”

Zendaya pointed out she “can’t play a teenager for the rest of my life.”

Steven Klein

She added, “From a character perspective, I want to find things that will push me.”

For more, visit Elle.com!