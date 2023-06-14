Getty Images

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, though the two are known for keeping their relationship mostly private.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom revealed why he and the “Euphoria” star make an effort to keep their romance out of the public eye.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Tom told the outlet. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

That doesn’t mean they don’t publicly support one another. Tom gushed about Zendaya’s talent in an accompanying video for the THR profile.

"She's wonderful to work with. She's arguably the most talented person I've ever met. She's amazing."

The star of “The Crowded Room” met the future Emmy winner in 2016 on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” with romance rumors of the two sparking shortly after. Tom shared his first impression of his girlfriend after seeing her audition for “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” saying, "I was so blown away by how unique her performance was."

It appears Zendaya’s talents extend to golf, as Tom noted he discovered when he passed along his love of the sport to her.

"I've given her a few lessons," he told the outlet. "She's very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly."

Holland also hinted at his and Zendaya’s relationship in a June 13 interview with BuzzFeed when joking about his limited sense of “rizz.”