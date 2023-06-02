Getty Images

Tom Holland was flying solo at the premiere of the series “The Crowded Room” in NYC after girlfriend Zendaya sent him a loving Instagram tribute for his 27th birthday.

“Extra” caught up with the star, who insisted, “I’m not a birthday person. I’m here for the show. I’m so proud of the show. I’m so excited for people to see it. So tonight is about ‘The Crowded Room.’ Tomorrow will be about me. I’m playing golf tomorrow.”

Tom also played coy with us about the big news he will be back as Peter Parker for a fourth “Spider-Man” movie.

“If we can find a way to make one that will surpass the third one, and be different and interesting and new, I'll be there. And if not, I'll swing off into the sunset and it'll be the next lucky kid's job.”

Tom's latest job is starring as a young man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.

“We’re in a time now where asking for help is an act of bravery rather than something to be ashamed of, and I hope this show can be or serve as an education for people like myself.”

He continued, “I’m really proud of it. I’m super excited and hopefully the message travels around the world.”