Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Zendaya is in a hot love triangle — on-screen, that is!

In the new film “Challengers,” the actress plays a former tennis prodigy who makes no excuses for how she plays the game both on and off the court.

The trailer for the movie from filmmaker Luca Guadagnino starts off with a steamy scene involving Zendaya’s character, Tashi Duncan, seducing and being seduced by two friends, Art and Patrick, played by Mike Faist (“West Side Story”) and Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”).

“How often does this happen? Going after the same girl,” Tashi asks the two guys before a threesome ensues.

Fast-forward to years later, when Tashi has married Art and become a tennis coach after an accident left her unable to continue playing competitively. Her plan to help her husband redeem himself in the sport takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself up against Patrick — his ex-best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend.

Tensions are high as the friends’ history collides with the present.