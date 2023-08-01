Zendaya Remembers ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Angus Cloud: ‘Words Are Not Enough’

Getty Images

Zendaya is grieving the loss of her “Euphoria” co-star Angus Cloud.

She shared on Instagram, "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

The star continued, “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment."

Zendaya added, "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

Cloud, who played Fezco on “Euphoria,” died in Oakland, California, on Monday at just 25 years old.

According to TMZ, his mother made a 911 call on Monday around 11:30 a.m. to report a “possible overdose,” saying her son had no pulse. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oakland Fire Department confirmed to "Extra" that they were called to a “medical emergency” on Monday. “Upon the arrival of Fire EMS personnel, the patient was determined to be already deceased. Per protocol, the body was left in the care of the police department and coroner."