Angus Cloud’s ‘Euphoria’ Family Pays Tribute to Late Star

Angus Cloud died Monday at just 25 years old, and now his “Euphoria” family is paying tribute.

The death of Cloud, best known for playing Fezco on the HBO series, left his co-stars heartbroken.

“Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson shared with Deadline, "There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Executive producer Drake shared on Instagram Stories, “Good soul 😥🕊️.”

Storm Reid, who plays Gia Bennett, posted on Instagram Stories, “The tears just won’t stop.”

Colman Domingo, who plays Ali, shared on Instagram Stories, “Couldn’t be more real, original and sweet. Loved this kid. Always smiles. I hope this sensitive soul is at rest.”

Domingo added, “Check on loved ones. Check on them.”

The actor followed up with a photo of Angus taking a selfie of the cast at a "Euphoria" event and wrote, "And that was his smile. That was him. May he rest sweetly in peace."

Eric Dane, who portrays Cal Jacobs, wrote on Instagram Stories, “He was a one off. I’m truly sad.”

Paula Marshall, who plays Marsha Jacobs, told People, “He was kind and gracious and so unique. You couldn’t take your eyes off him, on film or on set. How lucky we all were to have witnessed his work. It was beyond truthful, every damn take. My heart hurts.”

Javon Walton, known on the show as Fezco’s little brother Ashtray, shared a photo of the pair hugging and the caption, "Rest easy brother❤️🕊️." He followed up with an Instagram Story pic with the message, "Forever family❤️."

Lukas Gage, Tyler on the show, posted on Instagram Stories, "Rip @anguscloud." He also commented on Cloud’s final Instagram post, writing, “Rest easy Angus.”