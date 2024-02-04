Gracie Abrams Gushes Over Taylor Swift at the Grammys: ‘The Greatest’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday, Best New Artist nominee Gracie Abrams hit the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys.

“Extra” spoke with Gracie, who gushed about friend and mentor Taylor Swift, who is nominated for six awards.

Calling Taylor “the greatest,” Gracie shared, “We caught up yesterday, a bit today… I just can’t wait to watch her here tonight ‘cause she had obviously the most unbelievable year, the most unreal career. She just means so much to me and I’m excited to be in the same room as her.”

Abrams noted that she was going to be cheering on Swift so loudly that it will be “annoying.”

Gracie was “so honored” to be nominated herself, saying, “To be a Grammy-nominated artist is nothing that I had in my imagination and the factor that it is a thing that has happened is beyond me… I really just feel so excited. I didn’t expect to be included this year at all, and it’s kind of like given a new fire under everything that I’ve been working on for this year.”