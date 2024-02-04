Getty Images

Paris Hilton stunned on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Paris, who dished on her new music — and her process of getting ready now that there’s a baby in the picture!

“I always have Phoenix on my lap,” Paris shared about her hair-and-makeup routine, admitting, “It’s always hard to leave him.”

Phoenix just turned 1 two weeks ago. Of motherhood, she gushed, “Everything is amazing.”

Phoenix is also involved whenever Paris is creating her new music, saying, “He’s always coming in. He wants to hear everything.”

Paris revealed that Grammy-nominee Sia is executive-producing her new album. She raved, “She’s such an icon. She’s the most brilliant songwriter of our time.”

Hilton called it an “honor” to work with Sia.

Paris is excited for the Super Bowl, noting, “I grew up around football since my grandfather Baron is the one who started the Chargers… It’s so exciting to have it in Las Vegas.”

It is expected to be Taylor Swift mania since her boyfriend Travis Kelce will be playing in the big game as part of the Kansas City Chiefs. Paris commented, “I love Taylor. I love her music. I’m so proud of her… She’s such an inspiration to everyone.”