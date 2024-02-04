Billie Eilish Reacts to Being 2024 Grammy Winner: ‘Insanity’ (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas were already 2024 Grammy winners as they hit the red carpet, where “Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with the pair.

The sister-brother duo won Best Song Written for Visual Media for Barbie’s "What Was I Made For?"

Billie, who already had seven Grammys, said, “Every time, it hits different. It is ridiculous.”

She added, “To win one before I’m even dressed and going to the carpet and the show hasn’t even started is, like, insanity… We were just saying, ‘We're set, like the rest of the day we're good. We can leave. That’s all we needed,’ and even that we didn’t expect, and we would have been fine if not. But it was sick.”

Finneas shared, “Anytime you get a nomination or a celebration of the work you made, like, it's meaningful because that work is meaningful in a separate way. So, like this song, to be part of this movie, that's uniquely meaningful to us, an experience we haven't really had. Getting to sit with Greta [Gerwig] and talk to her about her desires for what she wanted and write something for it was very new and very exciting.”

Billie said, “Being part of the ‘Barbie’ train and group is such an honor… being at the same table as everybody.”

She was repping the movie in a Barbie jacket by Chrome Hearts. She told Melvin, “This is, like, the coolest thing in the world. I am just stoked to be wearing this right now.”

Next up, Billie and Finneas will be headed to the Oscars.

Finneas called it “unbelievable,” and Billie added, “Oh, my God, the Oscars, dude… Anytime my name is mentioned with the Academy Awards, the Oscars, it sends shivers down my whole body. It is insane.”

While Billie is not planning to attend the Super Bowl next weekend, she gushed over halftime performer Usher, saying, “I love Usher.” What song do they hope he’ll perform? Both answered “Yeah” and Finneas added, “‘Confessions’ goes crazy.” Billie said he has to do a medley.