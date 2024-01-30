Getty Images

On Sunday, Taylor Swift wore a #87 ring to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce as his Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens.

The EB & Co. ring, which retails for $14, was a gift from Travis’ mom Donna Kelce.

The ring company owner Emily Bordner told KMBC, “We gifted Donna some [styles]. We know that she loved our earrings.”

Emily added, “We wanted to gift her even more Kelce-themed products. So, we sent those to her and then we were hoping that she would give them to Taylor. And she did.”

Ever since Taylor sported the ring, the sales “immediately went on fire.” Bordner added, “Everything is insane. The site apparently slowed down because there were so many people on it. We sold out of things immediately. It was just absolute chaos, but it was very exciting. So, this is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

Travis also gifted Taylor a diamond friendship bracelet, which retails for nearly $6,000. The Wove bracelet, which featured the words “TNT,” was seen as Taylor and Travis embraced on the field after the game.

Getty Images

In a recent TikTok video, Wove designer Kendall Junck revealed that Travis got one, too, but a chunkier version. Kendall said, “As much as we would like to take credit for the TNT nickname, that was all Travis.”

Swift also wore a Kendra Scott ring on her left index finger, which retails for $55.

While it is uncertain if Taylor will be able to make it to the Super Bowl from Japan, Donna will be in Las Vegas to cheer on Travis.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush recently spoke to Donna, who opened up about traveling for games.

When asked if her sons take care of her with some private air travel, she commented, “They always take care of me, but no, I take care of my own travel because that's the way I want it.”