Getty Images

Long before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started a relationship, they had an invisible string between them.

In the latest episode of “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted that he knew Taylor from his days on the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff from 1999-2012.

Before her romance with Travis, Taylor and her family were avid Eagles fans!

Backgrid

He shared, “I knew her from Philadelphia… Her dad played at Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy, so I'd met him there and her.”

The couple’s first conversation most likely involved Andy!

“That was the last thing Trav wanted to hear — that I knew her before him,” Reid quipped. “She told him, ‘I know your coach,' and he went, ‘Oh, gosh, come on.'"

Andy hasn’t been concerned about the impact of the high-profile romance on the team’s chemistry. He said, “She's a good girl and I'm happy for Trav, and there has been no distraction that way at all. Travis handled it right, she's handled it right, and we just move forward. It hasn't been a problem at all."

Taylor and Andy were seen sharing a moment after the Chiefs beat the Ravens at the AFC Championship game on Sunday. They pointed at each other while the Chiefs celebrated the win!

Months ago, Andy expressed his approval of the relationship. He told Kansas City’s NBC affiliate KHSB, “I’m glad he’s found somebody he likes and she’s found somebody she likes. That’s a good thing.”