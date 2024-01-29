Travis Kelce Tells Taylor Swift ‘Love You’ After Chiefs Win (Video)

Getty Images

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have reached the “I love you” stage!

After Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the tight end celebrated with Taylor on the field.

Cameras were there as they shared hugs and kisses, and now another video has surfaced of Travis telling Taylor he loves her!

In the video, he says walks up to the singer and says, "Tay, I'm gonna enjoy with the guys. I love you.” They share another kiss and hug and she even whispers in his ear.

Swift was showing lots of love for her man, wearing a cozy sweater in the Chiefs signature red by Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence. She paired the look with an adorable #87 jersey ring by EB and Co., a custom diamond friendship tennis bracelet with the letters TNT — we assume that stands for Taylor and Travis — by Wove and Michelle Wie West's collaboration, and a Chiefs necklace by WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar.

The AFC Championship win means the Chiefs are going head-to-head with the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on February 11!