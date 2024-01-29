Celebrity News January 29, 2024
Travis Kelce Tells Taylor Swift ‘Love You’ After Chiefs Win (Video)
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have reached the “I love you” stage!
After Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the tight end celebrated with Taylor on the field.
Cameras were there as they shared hugs and kisses, and now another video has surfaced of Travis telling Taylor he loves her!
What a moment for @tkelce. ❤️@insidetheNFL Tuesdays 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/RUPhTd7XjT— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2024 @NFL
In the video, he says walks up to the singer and says, "Tay, I'm gonna enjoy with the guys. I love you.” They share another kiss and hug and she even whispers in his ear.
Swift was showing lots of love for her man, wearing a cozy sweater in the Chiefs signature red by Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence. She paired the look with an adorable #87 jersey ring by EB and Co., a custom diamond friendship tennis bracelet with the letters TNT — we assume that stands for Taylor and Travis — by Wove and Michelle Wie West's collaboration, and a Chiefs necklace by WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar.
The AFC Championship win means the Chiefs are going head-to-head with the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on February 11!
While Swift will be in Tokyo on February 10 for an Eras tour stop, it looks like she has just enough time to fly back in time for the big game.