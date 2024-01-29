Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' big win on Sunday with a romantic kiss!

The stars were caught on camera after the game sharing a smooch on the field.

Taylor, bundled up in a red sweater, gave Travis a kiss and a giant hug after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17 to 10, and Kelce gave her a big kiss in return. Watch the video!

The AFC Championship win means the Chiefs are definitely going head-to-head with the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on February 11!

After the game, Taylor was there as Travis gave a speech, hyping up the fans.

Us Weekly reports he quoted a Beastie Boys song, saying, “You gotta fight for your right to party!”

He continued, “Believe it, baby! We’re going to Las Vegas, Nevada!”

Referencing the teams’ 2020 and 2023 Super Bowl wins, he continued, “Gonna get us another one!”