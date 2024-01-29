Can Taylor Swift Cheer on Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl Amid Her Eras Tour Dates?

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce is headed to the Super Bowl, but will the singer be there to cheer him on?

Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will go head-to-head with the San Francisco 49ers at 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 11, in Las Vegas.

The only problem is that Taylor has a show in Tokyo at 6 p.m. on February 10. Can she make it to Vegas in time?

Thankfully, because Tokyo is 17 hours ahead, Swift has a solid chance of making it back in time.

Watch TikToker Kyle Philippi’s breakdown here!

He did the math and presented his findings to some serious Swifties, pointing out that if Taylor’s concert ends at 11 p.m. in Tokyo, that would be the equivalent to 6 a.m. on February 10 in Las Vegas.

Kyle estimates that if “she leaves at midnight the 11th and travels for 13 hours… she would then land in Vegas at 8 p.m. on the 10th… because there is a 17-hour difference.”

He further explained, “That makes Taylor going to the Super Bowl, arriving on the 10th and then she has a whole evening to go to sleep, the next morning get ready and go to the game at 3:30 p.m.”