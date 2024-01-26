Jimmy Johnson Reacts to Taylor Swift's NFL Takeover (Exclusive)

Getty Images

FOX Sports broadcasting legend Jimmy Johnson is getting ready for Super Bowl LVIII!

"Extra's" Billy Bush spoke with Jimmy, who shared his predictions for the big game as well as Taylor Swift’s NFL takeover amid her romance with Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs are a favorite to play in the Super Bowl, which means we could see Taylor rooting for Travis at the game.

While he admits seeing “too many views of her,” Jimmy noted, “I understand, you know, she’s a superstar.”

Of the media frenzy surrounding Taylor and Travis’ relationship, Jimmy commented, “A young guy that’s dating a young girl and you know, hey, they enjoy each other’s company, so — so be it.”

Jimmy agreed that Taylor’s presence at the games is good business for the NFL, saying, “It probably adds a few viewers to the television set because they want to see, you know, Taylor Swift.” He added, "Myself, I'd just as soon watch the football game."

As for who will make it to the Super Bowl, Jimmy predicts it’s going to be the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens.