Celebrity News January 21, 2024
Taylor Swift Meets Up with Jason & Kylie Kelce at Big Game — No Beef!
Putting to rest rumors that she doesn't have a warm and fuzzy relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce's brother and his wife, Taylor Swift showed up with them in a suite ahead of Sunday's big Chiefs-Bills game.
Taylor sat in a suite with the whole Kelce clan, including Travis' parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, his brother Jason, and Jason's wife Kylie.
The teams last went head-to-head on December 10, when the Bills won 20-17.
Tonight's winner will make the AFC Championship game on their way to the Super Bowl (February 11).
Swift was not put off by weather reports suggesting temperatures in the low 20s — after all, she showed up to the Chiefs-Dolphins game on January 13, when temperatures were below zero!