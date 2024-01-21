Taylor Swift Meets Up with Jason & Kylie Kelce at Big Game — No Beef!

Getty Images

Putting to rest rumors that she doesn't have a warm and fuzzy relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce's brother and his wife, Taylor Swift showed up with them in a suite ahead of Sunday's big Chiefs-Bills game.

Taylor sat in a suite with the whole Kelce clan, including Travis' parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, his brother Jason, and Jason's wife Kylie.

See video of Taylor and Kylie chatting it up here!

The teams last went head-to-head on December 10, when the Bills won 20-17.

Tonight's winner will make the AFC Championship game on their way to the Super Bowl (February 11).