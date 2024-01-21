Taylor Swift in the House for Chiefs-Bills in Buffalo!

Taylor Swift's loyalty to BF Travis Kelce can not be dimmed by freezing temperatures!

The 34-year-old Grammy winner was spotted Sunday arriving in frigid Buffalo, New York, ahead of the big Chiefs-Bills game.

In fan video, she wears a cute white-and-red jacket, red cap, and a matching red lip, blowing a kiss to a lucky onlooker.

Taylor Swift has arrived in Buffalo to watch BF Travis Kelce and the #Chiefs in their playoff game against the #Bills! ❤️❄️🏈 (📷: @thadbrown7) pic.twitter.com/nPJdy0wOuy — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 21, 2024 @extratv

The teams last went head-to-head on December 10, when the Bills won 20-17.

Tonight's winner will make the AFC Championship game on their way to the Super Bowl (February 11).

Swift was not put off by weather reports suggesting temperatures in the low 20s — after all, she showed up to the Chiefs-Dolphins game on January 13, when temperatures were below zero!

Taylor's presence at Kelce's games has become a national obsession, and attracted a joke from Golden Globes host Jo Koy, who gently mocked the NFL for using shots of her in the stands too often.