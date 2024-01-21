Celebrity News January 21, 2024
Taylor Swift in the House for Chiefs-Bills in Buffalo!
Taylor Swift's loyalty to BF Travis Kelce can not be dimmed by freezing temperatures!
The 34-year-old Grammy winner was spotted Sunday arriving in frigid Buffalo, New York, ahead of the big Chiefs-Bills game.
In fan video, she wears a cute white-and-red jacket, red cap, and a matching red lip, blowing a kiss to a lucky onlooker.
Watch it here! More video:
Taylor Swift has arrived in Buffalo to watch BF Travis Kelce and the #Chiefs in their playoff game against the #Bills!
The teams last went head-to-head on December 10, when the Bills won 20-17.
Tonight's winner will make the AFC Championship game on their way to the Super Bowl (February 11).
Swift was not put off by weather reports suggesting temperatures in the low 20s — after all, she showed up to the Chiefs-Dolphins game on January 13, when temperatures were below zero!
Taylor's presence at Kelce's games has become a national obsession, and attracted a joke from Golden Globes host Jo Koy, who gently mocked the NFL for using shots of her in the stands too often.
Taylor didn't laugh, though Koy told "Extra" it was "a compliment."