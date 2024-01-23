One little girl’s dreams came true over the weekend when she got to see Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills.

Now, Ella Piazza, 8, and her mom Jessica are opening up about the moment to the “Today” show.

Taylor was in Buffalo to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce, and the singer was sitting with his family, including his brother Jason Kelce.

Everything fell into place for Ella, who brought a sign for Taylor to the game that said: “Buffalo Bills + Taylor Swift — Best First Game Ever.”

The only problem was Ella and her family were sitting in another part of the stadium, far away from Taylor’s suite. A friend of the family, however, was sitting near the box and invited them to come over at halftime.

That’s when Jason, who had taken off his shirt in celebration of his brother Travis’ touchdown, climbed out of the suite and started mingling with fans. The crowd encouraged Jason to give Ella a lift so she could show Taylor her sign.

Ella recalled, “Then (Jason) came over here and then he picked me up and then I saw Taylor. It was, like, amazing.”

Jessica added, “He was so kind to her. I was just so thankful that he gave her the chance to see Taylor because she was — she was standing up there at the top of the bleachers with her sign just waiting and hoping and so brave — she climbed all the way to the top.”

She added, “It all happened so fast! And anyone who is a football fan knows that Jason Kelce is a girl dad, so I knew she was in good hands!”