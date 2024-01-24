Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift ‘Loved’ Meeting Jason Kelce at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift “absolutely loved” meeting boyfriend Travis Kelce’s older brother Jason during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, was in rare form at the game as he cheered on Travis shirtless from a suite at Highmark Stadium with Taylor and the Kelce family.

On the latest episode of “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” Jason explained, "I wanted to take everything off and be out there with the fans," adding, "I feel like taking your shirt off is a Buffalo Bills thing. I wanted to take everything off and be out there with the fans."

Travis told him, "Tay said she absolutely loved you."

He went on to joke, "Your best first impression is the worst impression ever," comparing Jason to Will Ferrell running naked in “Old School.”

Jason also revealed that he warned his wife Kylie Kelce of his plans to take his shirt off and mingle with the fans.

"I'm not going to lie, I gave Kylie a heads-up,” he said. “The moment we get into the suite, I said, 'I'm taking my shirt off and jumping out of that suite.' And she said, 'Jason don't you dare.'”

Travis insisted, "Once a Kelce man is determined there's no f--king stopping him.”

Jason continued, "She was already telling me to be on my best behavior 'cause we were meeting Taylor, so she’s like, 'Do not. Be on your best behavior.' I was like ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blackout drunk and fell asleep at the bar.'"

He added, "This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I wanna make my best first impression.”

Trav told him, "There was not enough cameras on the suite where you can see Kylie. I wanted to see her reaction to all of that so bad."

Jason said of Kylie, "I don't think she was happy about it, to be honest with you."

Jason’s antics went viral, including when he climbed out of the suite and started posing with fans. He even lifted one little girl up to wave at Taylor. That grade schooler ended up on the “Today” show.

Meanwhile, just days after the game, Taylor was spotted out to dinner in New York City with her girlfriends, including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany.

Getty Images

The women hit up Nobu in all-black ensembles, with Swift in a long-sleeve black minidress and platform boots.