Lily Gladstone Reveals Text from Leonardo DiCaprio After Her Oscar Nom (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Lily Gladstone made history as the first Native American to receive a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her work on “Killers of the Flower Moon”!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Lily, who revealed that co-star Leonardo DiCaprio was one of the first people to text her after she got the nom.

She shared, “He was just so proud, and then I told him that I was watching with my parents and ‘we’re celebrating me, but we’re also, like, collectively very pissed off for you.’ He did such an incredible job in this, and, like, just, he made an impossible character just so vivid, and it made my job so much easier, so I really want to share this, this moment with him, but you know, he told me right before the Globes, ‘No matter the outcome, I think you’re amazing and I’m proud of you.’”

Gladstone called DiCaprio “the greatest actor.”

Lily nearly quit acting before nabbing the role and was “close enough” to signing up for a data analytics course. She explained, “I had my mom’s old community college that she retired teaching at, I had their website pulled up and I had the course I was zeroing in on, and I had my wallet there with my debit card out, so I could start punching in the numbers… I was on my computer doing that when I saw the little gmail notification that I had a Zoom scheduled with Marty [Scorsese].”

Gladstone was considering an entry-level position at the Washington Department of Agriculture to tag and track Asian giant hornets, aka “murder hornets.”

Lily joked there “needs to be a film” of her playing a murder hornet tracker. She quipped, “This is the official pitch. ‘Extra’ has it first. I think that could be a thriller.”

As for who’s she bringing to the Oscars, Gladstone answered, “My mom’s definitely coming and then we’ll see if we can bring my dad too.”