Lily Gladstone Makes History as First Native American Nominated for an Acting Oscar

Getty Images

Lily Gladstone, 37, just made history!

She is the first Native American star to receive an acting Oscar nomination.

Lily is competing for Best Actress for her role in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Wrap reports Gladstone is of Blackfeet and Nez Perce heritage on her father’s side, and that she grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation in Browning, Montana.

Previously, Buffy Sainte-Marie — whose heritage was questioned in a CBC exposé in October — was nominated and won in the Best Original Song category for “Up Where We Belong” from “An Officer and a Gentleman” in 1983.

In her Oscar-nominated performance, Lily plays Mollie Burkhart in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which explores the shocking but rarely heard true story of a string of grisly murders of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour recently caught up with Lily, asking if she’s felt overwhelmed by all the accolades.

She said, “In a really good way. There's a lot of things in this world that are overwhelming, and this is a joyful way to be overwhelmed, so I'm just taking it moment by moment, enjoying it for what it is. Ke Huy Quan, I ran into on a carpet a month ago, and he told me, ‘Take a lot of pictures because it goes by so fast.’ So that was nice, that's a nice little way of… making sure that you're staying in the moment, you're documenting it, you're able to remember it… He’s the best.”

Lily also shared Leo’s reaction to her many honors throughout award season, saying, “Sometimes he's the one who delivers the news to me. I had a text from him the other day saying, ‘Congratulations,’ and then I was like, ‘Thank you, what did I miss?’ and… he was the one who let me know about the New York Film Critics [nomination]. He shot back like, ‘Lol, never change.’”