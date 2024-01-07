Lily Gladstone Calls Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio Her ‘Big Brother’ (Exclusive)

CBS

On Sunday, “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone won the coveted Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Lily’s co-star Leonardo DiCaprio has been champion of her throughout the press tour for their movie. She commented, “Leo’s been incredible… I’m an only child, but I always imagined this is what it would feel like to have a big brother… He teases me, he encourages me… He was getting more worked up before I was, just waiting for the category.”

She added, “He told me, he was proud of me, no matter what the outcome.”

Leonardo already had a feeling that she would win and started “teasing” Lily about possibly winning “after the first week of production.” She admitted, “I told him to shut up. I couldn’t think about it.”

Gladstone went on, “He has full permission to start teasing me about it again.”

During her Golden Globes acceptance speech, Lily showed some love to her Native American community. She noted, “My community nurtured me.”

As for all the Oscar buzz, she commented, “One thing at a time, right?”

Lily said she was “grateful” to win a Golden Globe. “Everybody that I got to stand next to in this category, everybody had such an immense story to tell.”

At the show, Lily got to speak to one of her idols Harrison Ford, sharing, “I got to tell hi, the reason that I wanted to be an actor was ‘Return of the Jedi’ because I wanted to be an Ewok.”