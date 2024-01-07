‘The Crown’s’ Elizabeth Debicki Gushes Over Meeting ‘The Bear’ Cast at Golden Globes (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

“The Crown” star Elizabeth Debicki caught up with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert backstage after her win at the 2024 Golden Globes.

She opened up about how she searched for the joy in the final years of Princess Diana’s life.

“From what I know from speaking to people and doing my research and what I think, the capacity for joy was so immense, the light was so immense, and that was really important to me,” she said.

Elizabeth also gushed over who she got to see at the Globes.