Getty Images

On Sunday, “Beef” won big at the 2024 Golden Globes!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with the show’s stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, as well as creator Lee Sung Jin after their big wins.

When Ali won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television, she received a kiss from boyfriend Bill Hader.

Of their PDA moment, Wong shared, “I don’t remember much what happened… I felt like I was walking up there forever, but yeah, it was sweet… It’s really nice to be able to celebrate with a lot of people that I’m close to, including him.”

As for Bill chatting it up with Taylor Swift during the show and taking selfies for his kids, Ali quipped, “He’s a good dad.”

During Steven’s acceptance speech for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television, he mentioned isolation and loneliness. He explained, “I think isolation, I mean, more like in your mind… you know, you’re, like, separate and then you come up there and all you could think about everyone else that got you there.”

“Beef” also won Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.