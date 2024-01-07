Christopher Nolan Remembers Heath Ledger in Golden Globes Speech

CBS/Getty

Christopher Nolan took a moment to remember Heath Ledger during his 2024 Golden Globes acceptance speech.

Nolan received the best director award for his film “Oppenheimer,” but when he took the stage, he was reminded of his 2008 film “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Heath played the Joker in the Batman film, but passed away before winning the Globe, SAG, and Oscar for his supporting role.

Taking the stage Sunday night, Christopher said, "The only time I've ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend, Heath Ledger, and that was complicated and challenging for me."

He recalled, "And in the middle of speaking, I looked down at Robert Downey Jr., [who] caught my eye and gave me a look of support. The same look [he's] giving me now — the same love and support he showed so many people in your community over the years.”

The camera panned to Downey Jr., who stars in “Oppenheimer,” showing the actor teary-eyed as he listened to Nolan’s speech.