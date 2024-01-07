CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Birthday boy Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata spoke to “Extra’s” Billy Bush at the Golden Globes.

Nic had a lot to celebrate, saying, “I feel very good tonight. This is the second most epic birthday of my life. My first was when I was born. So, I’m seeing this as a huge surreal 60th birthday party… I’m turning 60 with you.”

Billy of course serenaded him with “Happy Birthday”!

Cage was wearing a tuxedo with a touch of gold, and he told Billy, “I wanted to wear something gold because I’m celebrating my golden years. I’m in my golden years now turning 60.”

Billy asked, “Does it hurt when you wake up?” and Nic said, “No, I feel good.”

Billy commented on his love scene in “Dream Scenario," and Nic called it “the most humiliating love scene in the history of cinema… very painful and very funny… It’s out there forever now.” Nic added, “I wanted to hide under the table and never come back.”