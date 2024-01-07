CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

“Sex Education” star Gillian Anderson made a fashion statement at the Golden Globes 2024 in a cream dress decorated with yonis!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Gillian about the unique gown, which was inspired by her alternative wellness brand G Spot and took countless hours to make.

She noted, “It took three and a half hours per yoni to embroider, and there are a lot, so it’s about 150 hours of embroidering.”

Her dress included pockets to keep her hands warm.

While showing off her look, Anderson showed off her tatts, one on her wrist and one on her foot.

She also dished on being part of “The Crown” as Margaret Thatcher, calling the series “exceptional.”