Taylor Swift’s Gone-Viral Reaction to Jo Koy’s Golden Globes Joke

On Sunday, Taylor Swift was seemingly not impressed with one of Jo Koy’s joke at the 2024 Golden Globes.

During the show, the comedian poked fun at Taylor’s romance with NFL tight end Travis Kelce.

Koy told the star-studded crowd, “We came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL… On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

The camera panned to Taylor, who did not laugh at Jo’s joke. Instead, she made a point of sipping her wine.

Over the past few months, the NFL has been making headlines for their coverage of Taylor and Travis’ relationship.

Swift has attended several Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on Kelce. Every time she has attended, the camera pans to her suite multiple times.

Earlier Sunday, Swift skipped the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Travis did not play, due to his coach’s decision.