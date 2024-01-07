Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Hit Up Spago in Coordinated Outfits

TheImageDirect

On Saturday night, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes enjoyed a girls’ night at Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills.

For the evening, Taylor and Brittany seemingly coordinated their outfits, wearing knee-high boots, miniskirts, and black tops.

The girls were joined by a pregnant Lyndsay Bell, wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell.

A source told People magazine, “They ordered wagyu and fries. It was a girls’ dinner, and they were all super chill and just relaxing and very low-key in the dining room.”

Taylor and Brittany have seemingly gotten close over the months since their beaus play for the same team. Brittany’s husband Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce is the tight end.

While Taylor has cheered on Travis at several games, she wasn’t in attendance at Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

Kelce did not play, due to coach’s decision, but Taylor is also reportedly attending the Golden Globes tonight.

Swift’s “Eras” concert film is nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

It has been reported that Travis will not be accompanying Taylor to the star-studded show.