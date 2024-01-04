Getty Images

Taylor Swift may have predicted her romance with Travis Kelce more than a decade ago!

A resurfaced interview with Glamour from 2009 has fans talking, as Taylor addresses dating someone at her level of success.

Taylor, just 19 at the time, says, “I think it's more a question of confidence. I wouldn't want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control. It's really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I'd rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition.”

She said of what a relationship would look like for her, Swift said, “It's always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville. I'll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me. It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life. Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!”

Travis certainly has his own passion and ambition as a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs. As for making it work long distance, they have definitely put in their dues. Taylor has attended many of his Chiefs games, while he traveled to Argentina to catch her Eras show.

His career, however, could keep him from attending the Golden Globes with Taylor this weekend, even though both stars will be in L.A.!

Kelce and the Chiefs will take on the L.A. Rams at 1:25 p.m. PT, and the game will overlap with the Globes red carpet.