Celebrity News January 03, 2024
Travis Kelce Dishes on His ‘Fun’ New Year’s Eve
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spent New Year’s Eve together, and now he’s dishing on his “fun” day.
Kelce opened up on the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, chatting with his brother Jason Kelce about his Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals game that day and the festivities that followed.
Taylor was there to cheer on the Chiefs as they beat the Bengals during a home game at Arrowhead Stadium, and Travis recalled the “atmosphere was great on New Year’s Eve.”
Travis Kelce Reveals Christmas Gift from Taylor Swift’s Brother AustinView Story
Jason pointed out that Trav got to celebrate with their mom Donna Kelce, and Kelce replied, “It was cool, man, to have all the friends and family. I think I had over 50, 55 people come in for this one.”
After the game, a video of Taylor and Travis sharing a midnight kiss at a Kansas City party started circulating online. While Kelce didn’t mention her by name, the athlete shared it was “a good New Year’s celebration with all the friends and fam.”
The podcast aside, Travis showed his support for Taylor on Instagram this week. Celebrity designer Jeff Hamilton posted video of Taylor at the Chiefs’ December 31 game wearing a “white Wool & Leather Kansas City Chiefs jacket.” Kelce commented with fire emojis and double high-fives. So far, the comment has more than 8,000 likes.