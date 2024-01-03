Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spent New Year’s Eve together, and now he’s dishing on his “fun” day.

Kelce opened up on the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, chatting with his brother Jason Kelce about his Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals game that day and the festivities that followed.

Taylor was there to cheer on the Chiefs as they beat the Bengals during a home game at Arrowhead Stadium, and Travis recalled the “atmosphere was great on New Year’s Eve.”

Jason pointed out that Trav got to celebrate with their mom Donna Kelce, and Kelce replied, “It was cool, man, to have all the friends and family. I think I had over 50, 55 people come in for this one.”

After the game, a video of Taylor and Travis sharing a midnight kiss at a Kansas City party started circulating online. While Kelce didn’t mention her by name, the athlete shared it was “a good New Year’s celebration with all the friends and fam.”