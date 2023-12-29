Travis Kelce Reveals Christmas Gift from Taylor Swift’s Brother Austin

Getty/Instagram/Getty

Travis Kelce is dishing on the Christmas present he received from Taylor Swift’s brother Austin, and it sounds like he was spot on.

Taylor, Austin and their parents Andrea and Scott attended Kelce’s Christmas Day game in Kansas City as the Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders… and Austin was decked out as Santa for the occasion.

Getty Images

Travis opened up about Christmas on his “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast on an episode dubbed the "Kelce Family Year End Holiday Spectacular,” with special guests that included their parents Donna and Ed Kelce, and Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce.

The Chiefs lost the game to the Raiders and Travis called his Christmas “the worst,” before adding, “but it ended well, with good Christmas cheer and great people… and that is always going to save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders.”

Later in the episode Kylie gave Austin the "New Heights Holiday Stamp of the Week,” calling his Santa suit “a full commit,” adding, “I respect that.”

Travis said, “He killed it. He made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag —in the Santa sack… and handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time: ‘Little Giants.’”