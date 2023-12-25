Taylor Swift Attends Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs Game on Christmas

Getty Images

Taylor Swift was in Kansas City, Missouri, to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at a Christmas Day game.

The singer was photographed arriving to Arrowhead Stadium with her parents Andrea and Scott ahead of the Chiefs' game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Taylor, wearing a black jacket, plaid skirt, and black tights, sat alongside a Santa in a golf cart as she waved to fans.

According to social media users, Swift's brother Austin was the mystery man dressed as Santa! Check out this video of Taylor entering the stadium with the St. Nick.

Kelce previously opened up about his Christmas plans to People magazine, saying, "It will be a fun one,” adding, "It’s always a luxury playing for Kansas City — home and away.”

Both Travis and his brother Jason Kelce had games scheduled on Monday, with Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles set to take on the New York Giants.