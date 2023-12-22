ESPN

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce gives fans an eyeful in this resurfaced spa video from 2017.

The old ESPN clip has everyone talking as Kelce enjoys a trip to a hamman spa where he receives a Moroccan journey treatment, aimed at detoxifying and deep cleansing.

The Kansas City Chiefs player lays shirtless on the table as he asks mid-treatment, “Bubbles?” and then declares “I love bubbles.” As for what his teammates would think of his spa experience, he said, “I’m pretty sure I’ll hear it.”

He later walks out in just a towel, calling the treatment “amazing,” saying, "I suggest this for everybody. I might have to get my mom one of these."

YouTube

Meanwhile, Travis also made headlines this week sharing his thoughts on Swift attending his game against the New England Patriots in Boston and the Gillette Stadium crowd’s reaction to his famous girlfriend.

In the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Travis told his brother Jason, “They showed Taylor at the game. You don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for someone wearing the opposite colors.”

“Just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen,” Travis went on. “There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing. But for the most part, everyone was f**king screaming their tail off for her.”

Travis admitted he was “trying to keep it cool” and joked that he was doing his best not to “show [my] cards.”