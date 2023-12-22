Miles Teller’s Wife Keleigh Reveals Who Gave Taylor Swift That Giant Ring for Her Birthday

Getty Images

Taylor Swift received a giant opal and blue topaz ring for her 34th birthday this month, and now fans finally know where she got it.

Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh Teller put rumors to rest that Swift received the new bling from her boyfriend Travis Kelce, revealing that she was actually the one who gave the ring to Tay.

Instagram

Keleigh wrote on Instagram Stories, “Love this ring I had made for my friend, she’s bejeweled,” while shutting down previous “reports.”

She followed up with a video that appeared to be shot by Swift as she admired the ring, saying, “This is unreal, Keleigh, opal and blue topaz… This is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor, not me.”

Instagram

The Tellers were part of Taylor’s squad as she celebrated her 34th on December 13 in NYC.

While Kelce was back home in Kansas City, Swift and her friends hit Manhattan’s Box nightclub.

Getty Images

Other celebs in attendance included Blake Lively, Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, Antoni Porowski and Jack Antonoff.