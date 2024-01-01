Celebrity News January 01, 2024
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Shared New Year’s Eve Kiss (Video)
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rang in the new year together!
A video circulating on social media shows the couple sharing a midnight kiss at a Kansas City party. Watch it here!
In the video, Taylor wears a sparkly silver dress as she takes Travis’ face in hers for the smooch. Kelce appears to be wearing a maroon suit.
The couple had a lot to celebrate. Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the day.