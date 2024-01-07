‘The Bear’ Cast Reacts to Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein Underwear Pics (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert chatted with the cast of “The Bear” backstage at the 2024 Golden Globes, where the cast reacted to Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein underwear campaign.

It was a big night for “The Bear,” which nabbed Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy as well as Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for Jeremy Allen White and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for Ayo Edebiri.

Backstage, Jeremy said they were feeling “very good” after their big win. Describing what it all means to them, White said, “It means we're doing something right… We made this show and there were no expectations… We didn't have any movie stars and we did this thing and I don't think anybody saw it coming… and we’re still here… It’s a blessing.”

During her acceptance speech, Ayo shouted out the assistants for her agent and manager. She told Melvin, “I’m very grateful to them. It is a hard job and a thankless one and I’m grateful to them. They really answer my emails and my calls at unfortunate times.”

As for the Calvin Klein ad, Jeremy confessed the whole thing makes him a little uncomfortable!

As Melvin got out a photo from the campaign, the cast laughed and Ayo even tried to put it away. Ebon Moss-Bachrach joked, “We’re not at, like, the Underwear Awards,” and the cast teased that when they were invited to the Underwear Awards, then they would talk about the shoot.