Lily Gladstone Recalls Buying Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Titanic’ VHS! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone chatted with “Extra” as she was honored at the 2024 New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

She remembered getting the call from Martin Scorsese to do the role, calling the whole experience a “little miracle.”

Gladstone also gushed over her “fantastic” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and recalled spending her allowance to buy “Titanic” on video.

Did she tell Leo that? “No, I didn’t,” she said with a laugh. Lily recalled, “I did walk myself to Toys ‘R Us, I had called them a week beforehand to reserve my copy of ‘Titanic,’ but if I’m honest about it, I made that walk for Kate Winslet.”

She explained, “Leo was great in the movie, irreplaceable, but Kate in ‘Titanic’ I was like, ‘Okay, that’s a movie star, that’s incredible.’”

Director Martin Scorsese was also honored at the event, and he spoke to “Extra” about Leo and Lily’s bond on set.

“They just hit it off… They played well together and I think you can see it,” he said.

Scorsese recalled a scene they had in a car as Leo’s character Ernest, a cab driver, is driving Lily’s character Mollie.

Martin said, “She says something calling him a coyote in Osage and he says, ‘I don’t know what that means, but it must mean handsome devil in Indian,’ and she started laughing.”