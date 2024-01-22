Jacob Elordi Parties with On-Again GF Olivia Jade After ‘SNL’

Getty Images

“Saltburn” star Jacob Elordi kicked off his 2024 in “SNL” style!

Over the weekend, Elordi made his big hosting debut, and then got the cameras clicking by hitting the after-party with his on-again GF, YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli.

The two were the subject of split rumors recently.

Despite the gossip, TMZ reported that Olivia was spotted at Rockefeller Plaza in NYC, where Jacob was rehearsing for “SNL.” A production source even noted that she'd been seen near his dressing room.

Just a few months ago, a source told People magazine that they were “getting serious” after being on-again, off-again for several months.

Over the summer, the couple was spotted on vacation together in Italy. They were photographed soaking up the sun on the beaches of Paraggi, near Portofino. They also recently spent time with Olivia’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

According to the People source, the two looked like “a really cute couple.”

The insider added, “Jacob had to leave early to fly back to Australia, but they looked like they had a great time together.”

Us Weekly reported the stars were officially dating in May 2022 after they were spotted walking their dogs together in L.A.

Three months later, they reportedly split. At the time, a source claimed that Jacob was “not looking for a serious relationship at the moment.”

Another source noted however that the twosome “kept in contact over the past several months” and decided to start hanging out again.

In May of 2023, Giannulli and Elordi were photographed together at a car dealership in Los Angeles. In one photo, Jacob could be seen bending down to embrace Olivia, while another featured him throwing his arm across her as they waited for their car.