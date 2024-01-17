Getty Images

Donna Kelce’s son Travis Kelce has the most famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and now there’s talk that he could become an action star!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Donna about the movie buzz.

She said, “That would be wild, but I think he could pull it off. It’s possible.”

When Billy told Donna that she’s pulling off bangs really well, she quipped, “I’ll let my hairdresser know.”

Donna’s two sons, Travis and Jason, have five Super Bowl appearances between them and three rings.

She travels for their games, but are they taking care of her with some private air travel? She answered, “They always take care of me, but no, I take care of my own travel because that's the way I want it.”

While it “depends on how long [the flight is],” Donna prefers to travel in coach if it’s “only a couple of hours” and will pay the extra crash for first class if she’s going to Europe or Los Angeles.

Donna stressed that she’s just “a normal mom,” adding, “I feel that I represent a lot of moms. And that they’re exactly like me. I don’t feel any differently than any other mother.”

When Billy complimented Donna for her past sacrifices, she remained humble, saying, “I wasn’t the only mom. I’m sure yours did, too.”