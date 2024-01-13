Taylor Swift Attends Freezing Chiefs Playoff Game in Custom Travis Kelce Jacket

Getty Images

Taylor Swift arrived to BF Travis Kelce’s freezing Kansas Chiefs playoff game in style!

A video posted on X shows the singer walking into Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, where the temperature was -4 degrees at game time, in a winter coat inspired by Kelce’s jersey. It was adorned with his No. 87 on the front and back and "Kelce" across the back.

As Taylor arrived at the game sporting the custom puffer coat and a white beanie, she gave a smile and a wave. Watch the video!

The jacket was designed by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Kristin posted a video showing how she made the coat using a Kelce jersey.

Brittany Mahomes had her own jacket made from hubby Patrick's jersey, which she showed off on Instagram.

Taylor sat in a skybox with Travis Kelce's friends and family, including his mom Donna Kelce.

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Billy Bush had just talked to Donna Kelce a few days ago, who played coy about whether Taylor would attend the game. She insisted, “I have no idea. We never know till that day.”

Donna confirmed she would be going, saying, “I will be in the skybox… and so it won’t be too cold, but the windows will be open and I am in the first row, so it’s still cold. I have to have a blanket and I’ll have my winter coat on.”

Swift’s attendance at Travis’ games was a hot topic just days ago at the Golden Globes after host Jo Koy made a joke about how many times the Grammy winner is shown onscreen.

The comedian told the crowd last Sunday, “We came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL… On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

The camera panned to Taylor, who did not laugh at Jo’s joke. Instead, she made a point of sipping her wine.